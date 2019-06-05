Post 8 Splits Doubleheader with Mitchell

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team split a doubleheader Tuesday night with Mitchell at Hyde Stadium. Mitchell won the opener 14-4 before Pierre bounced back in the nightcap for a 11-1 win. In the opener, Mitchell banged out 13 hits off of Josh Rowse and Jack Van Camp. Rowse took the loss pitched 3.2 innings and struck out 5. Pierre had 9 hits in the game. In the nightcap, Pierre reversed the fortunes on Mitchell winning in 5 innings on the 10 run rule. Jake Mayer went the distance firing a 3 hitter. Post 8 had 10 hits and took advantage of 4 Mitchell errors. Andrew Coverdale had 3 hits and 2 RBI’s and Garrett Stout had 2 hits and 3 RBI’s for Pierre which improved it’s record to 4-2 on the season.