Post 8 Splits Doubleheader on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team split the final two games of he Border Battle at Hyde Stadium on Saturday ad they scored 4 runs in the fifth inning and then held on for a 6=5 win over the Mandan Chiefs in the second game. in the first game, Bismarck posted a 12-7 win over the Post 8 squad, In the in over Mandan, the Chief outhit Pierre 8-5 with Andrew Coverdale getting a pair of hits for Post 8 while Jack Van Camp and Josh Mayer combined for the win. Van Camp struck out 6 while Mayer fanned two. In the loss to Bismarck, the Governors scored 9 runs in the final four innings to in the game. Bismarck pounded Pierre pitching for 15 hits while POST 8 could only muster 4 on the game. River Iverson started and went 4 innings striking out 8 in the loss. Pierre went 3-1 in the Border Battle and sit at 7-5 on the season. They return to action Tuesday nigt when they host defending state champion Rapid City Post 22 in a 5 pm doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.