Post 8 Splits at Mitchell

July 7, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team split a doubleheader with Mitchell Friday night in Mitchell. Pierre scored 3 runs in the top of the 8th inning and held on for a 7-4 win in the opener. But Mitchell pitching dominated in the second game won by the home team 9-1. Maguire Raske led Pierre’s 8 hit attack with 3 hits and an RBI. Micheal Lusk added a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s for Pierre. In the nightcap, Cade Hinkle had a RBI single in the 5th for Pierre’s only run of the game. Mitchell outhit Pierre 12-5 in the contest. Dawson Puepke went 4.1 innings on the mound taking the loss. Pierre committed 7 errors on the night with 3 in the opener and 4 in the nightcap while Mitchell played errorless ball in both games. With the split, Pierre’s record remains at the .500 mark at 14-14. Post 8 is back in action tonight when they travel to Rapid City to face Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader scheduled for 6 pm central time first pitch.


