Post 8 Splits 4 In Minot

MINOT, ND – Post 8 Baseball split their four games for the weekend at the Heilman’s Performance Invitational at Corbett Field after splitting their Saturday games, a 7-6 loss to Mandan followed by a 6-3 win over Minot.

Post 8 trailed 7-1 to Mandan before making a comeback. Post 8 scored twice in the fifth, including a Garrett Stout RBI double, then came to within a run in the ninth with a Grey Zabel two-run triple and a River Iverson RBI single, but the game ended with the tying run stranded. AJ Goeden was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Iverson had three hits.

Against Minot, Stout was 4-for-4 and drove in a run. Andy Gordon had two RBI, while Zabel, Lincoln Kienholz and Jack Van Camp each had one. Goeden and Elliot Leif combined on a three-hitter.

Post 8 is now 16-6 and will play a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader at Watertown before hosting Mitchell at 4:00 PM and Sturgis at 8:00 PM Thursday at Hyde Stadium.