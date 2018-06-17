Post 8 Shutout in Tournament Semi Finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Post American Legion baseball team dropped a semi final game in the Dakota Classic Baseball Classic hosted by Renner on Sunday. Pierre was 1 hit as Gretna, Nebraska downed Post 8 4-0. Gretna had 8 hits as they scored two runs in the 4th inning and added two more in the sixth. Gray Zabel pitched 4 innings in taking the loss for Pierre which saw their record fall to 7-8 on the season.

