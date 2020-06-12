Post 8 Set For Four-Game Weekend

PIERRE – Post 8 Baseball is 1-1 after a season-opening doubleheader split at Mitchell last Sunday. Next for Post 8 will be a doubleheader Friday at Rapid City Post 320 before a home-opening triangular with Renner and Rapid City Post 320 Sunday afternoon at Hyde Stadium at 1:00.

—

Post 8’s Junior team is 1-2 after a tough 13-12 loss Thursday in Rapid City to the Post 320 Shooters. Post 8 had trailed 10-2 before tying the game at 12 in the top of the 7th on an RBI single by Isaac Polak, but Post 320 scored in the bottom of the 7th to win. Brady Getz had three hits and three RBI. Matthew Hanson had two doubles among his three hits.

The Post 8 16 & under team will meet the Cheyenne Coyotes in Rapid City Friday, then play Belle Fourche Post 32 & the Post 320 Risers Saturday.