Post 8 Ready For New Season

PIERRE – Post 8 Baseball wondered, as did all American Legion teams in South Dakota, whether there would be a 2020 season. After first having the word that there would not be a season, then the decision was made for teams to play without Legion sponsorship and administration. Post 8’s campaign is set to begin Sunday at Mitchell. Head coach Brian White said that the sequence of hearing one thing and then another was strange.

White said that his players lost playing time they would have had earlier if not for the pandemic.

Post 8 players are ready to play, according to White.

White maintains that he won’t count on just a few players to succeed.

White’s team faces what he says is a tough schedule.

After the opener Sunday at Mitchell, Post 8 will play at Rapid City Post 22 on Friday, June 12. The Hyde Stadium opener will be on Sunday, June 14 at 1:00 pm with a triangular against Rapid City Post 22 and defending state champion Renner.