Post 8 No Match for Renner

PIERRE, S.D. – Defending State Legion champion Pierre Post 8 opened up the 2018 season giving up 23 runs in a doubleheader sweep by Renner Saturday at Hyde Stadium. In the opener, Renner scored a 13-3 win over Pierre. Pierre had only 4 hits in the game aw Kyle Stover took the loss giving up 9 runs in 5 innings. Carson Tschetter had a two run hit in Pierre’s 3 run second inning to take a 3-2 lead. Renner answered with 3 in the top of the third and never looked back. In the nightcap, Renner recorded a 10-3 win over Post 8. Renner scored the first 10 runs of the game before Pierre answered with 3 in the bottom of the 6th; Gray Zabel took the loss for Post 8 allowing 3 runs over the first 3 innings. Jake Mayer had 2 of Pierre’s 8 hits in the game while Renner had 12. Post 8 opens the season 0 and 2 as they are back in action this afternoon hosting traditional power house Rapid City Post 22 to Hyde Stadium for a 1 pm doubleheader.