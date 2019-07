MINNETONKA, Minn. – West Fargo handed the Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team it’s second loss of the day on Friday at the Gopher Classic in Minnetonka, Minnesota. West Fargo won 11-3 as they scored 8 runs in the first inning. Jack Van Camp threw 4 innings and struck out 5. Pierre had 7 hits in the game led by Gray Zabel with 2. Pierre falls to 19-16 on the year with the loss as they play one game today in the Classic.