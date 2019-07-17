Post 8 Loses at Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night on the short end of a 9-4 score to Mitchell at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Mitchell scored 4 times in the first and added another 4 runs in the second to build an 8-1 lead and not look back. Pierre did put 11 hits on the board with River Iverson and Gray Zabel each recording 3 hits apeice but could not come through in several innings with runners in scoring position. Coby Carr started and pitched 4 innings in taking the loss. Post 8 ends the regular season with a 20-19 record. They host the Region 3A tournament to qualify for the State Legion Championship tournament on Thursday at Hyde Stadium.