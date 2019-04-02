Post 8 Legion Baseball Schedule Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball season with over 40 games scheduled. Post 8 will open on May 29th when they host Renner Post 307 in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium. The Post 8 scheduled was released over the weekend. Post 8 will have 21 dates during the regular season and play in 3 in-season tournaments. Post 8 will host a tournament July 6th through the 9th and compete in tournaments in Minot, North Dakota June 28-30 and the Gopher Classic in the Twin Cities area July 11-15. In addition, Post 8 will host the Region 3A tournament this year at Hyde Stadium July 18-21. The State tournament will be played at Cadwell Park in Mitchell July 26-30. To view the complete Post 8 Legion, Junior Legion, U14, 13-14 and U 13 schedule got to the Post 8 Baseball website www.post8baseball.com