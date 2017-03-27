Post 8 Legion Baseball Releases Schedule

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team will put the newly refurbished Hyde Stadium to good use early in the 2017 season. The Post 8 regular season schedule has Pierre playing a total of 19 home games over the course of 11 dates in May, June and July plus they will host the annual Border Battle Tournament June 9th and 11th. Post 8 will have a 34 game schedule beginning May 29th when they host Rapid City Post 22 in the season opening doubleheader at Hyde Stadium. They will also play in three regular season tournaments which include the Border Battle in Pierre and a tournament in Minot, North Dakota June 30th through July 2nd and play in the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis July 7th through the 9th. The regular season wraps up July 15th with a doubleheader at Watertown. The Region tournament is the following week with the State American Legion Championship tournament in Rapid City and hosted by Rapid City Post 22 July 26ht through the 30th. To view the schedule, log onto the Post 8 Baseball website www.post8baseball.com