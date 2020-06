RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors took an early 5-0 lead, then held on for a 5-3 win Saturday over Slammers Cronican 2023 15 & Under (CO) in the Big Stick Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Brady Getz drove in two runs and Gary Nedved had an RBI. Lincoln Kienholz pitched a complete-game hitter and drove in a run. Post 8 Juniors are 6-6 and will play Post 22 Bullets Sunday.