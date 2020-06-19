Post 8 Juniors Drop Two at Big Stick Tourney

RAPID CITY – Post 8 Juniors lost their first two games at the Big Stick Tournament Friday, 17-9 to the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters and 13-2 to the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets.

In the game against Post 320, Spencer Letellier had a three-run triple and 4 RBI. Against Post 22, Brady Getz had two hits and Deegan Houska and Brecken Kruger drove in the Post 8 runs.

The Post 8 Juniors are 5-6 and will play Saturday against Slammers Cronican 2023s (CO) and the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.