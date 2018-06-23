Post 8 Junior Legions Beats Huron Twice

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion Baseball team swept a doubleheader from Huron Friday night in Huron. Pierre won by scores of 8-1 and 11-1 to improve their record to 7 and 8 on the season. In the opener AJ Goeden had 3 hits as Pierre had 11 in the game. Josh Rowse had a pair of RBI’s while Spencer Davis went the distance allowing 3 hits and striking out 5. In the nightcap Pierre scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning and added 5 more in the third as the game was called after 5 innings due to the Mercy Rule. Goeden was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing just 1 hit. Matthew Heilman had a pair of hits and RBI’s to lead the Pierre offense that had 8 hits in the game and took advantage of 6 Huron Errors. The Pierre junior Legion returns to action on Monday when they travel to Sioux Falls East for a doubleheader.