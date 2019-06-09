Post 8 Junior Legion Wins Twice on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 junior Legion baseball team won twice on Saturday at a tournament hosted by Rapid City Post 320. The Junior Legion opened the day with a 12-2 win over a Williston, N.D. Babe Ruth U15 team and then capped off the day with a 13-4 win over Oglala. In the win over Williston, Evan Leif had 3 of Pierre’s 12 hits as Pierre ended the game on the mercy rule after just 4 innings. Leif was also the winning pitcher throwing 2.2 innings striking out 3. Williston had just 3 hit in the game. In the win over Oglala, Aaron Booth had 3 of Pierre’s 10 hits and he drove in 3 runs to lead the way. Justin Houlette and Gavin Boe combined on a 5 hitter. Oglala also did not help it’s cause as it committed 9 errors in the game that was tied 4-4 until Pierre scored 2 runs in the fifth, 3 in the sixth and 4 more runs in the 7th. The wins improved Pierre’s record to 3 and 4 with another game Sunday in Rapid City.