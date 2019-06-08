Post 8 Junior Legion Struggles in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Post 320 Risers downed the Pierre Post 8 Jr. Legion 11-3 Friday in Rapid City. The Risers struck quickly scoring 5 runs in the first 3 innings and then ended the game with a 6 run 5th inning to end the game on the mercy rule. Isaac Polak started and threw into the fifth but did not record a out. He struck out 5. Bennett Dean got two out before Rapid City ended the contest. Post 320 outhit Pierre 14-6 with Ethan Lief getting two of Pierre’s hits. Pierre falls to 1 and 4 on the season as the face a Williston, N.D. Babe Ruth League U15 team today at 3 pm central time in Rapid City.