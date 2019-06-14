Post 8 Junior Legion Splits Doubleheader with Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion Baseball team ran their winning streak to 4 with a victory over the Watertown JV’s 8-7 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Hyde Stadium. Watertown ended the win streak with a 8-2 victory in the second game. Pierre outhit Watertown 6-3 in the opener but had 4 errors. A pair of 3 run innings early in the game helped Pierre gain the early lead but Watertown scored twice in the 7th but fell one short. Gavin Boe and James Mikkonen each had two RBI’s apiece for Pierre. Colin Brueggeman went the distance for Pierre in the win striking out 6. In the nightcap, Watertown scored 5 times in the final two innings to pull away for the win. Watertown outhit Pierre 10-5 who mustered a single run in both the 6th and 7th innings after being shutout the first five. Justin Houlette went the distance for Pierre striking out 4 but took the loss. Pierre also had 5 errors in the contest. The Pierre Junior Legion record is 5-5 on the season as they travel to Sioux Falls to play in a tournament this weekend. Their first game is against the Rosemount Irish U16 team at 7:30 pm at the Harmonden Baseball Complex.