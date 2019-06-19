Post 8 junior Legion Shutout Twice

PIERRE, S.D. – Mitchell pitching shutdown the Pierre Post 8 junior Legion Baseball twice Tuesday night at Hyd3 Stadium by scores of 0-0 and 11-0 to run the Pierre JV’s losing streak to 6 straight. In the opener, Pierre had just 3 hits and committed 4 errors. Colin Bruggemann started and took the loss going 4.1 innings in the game that was called after 5 innings on the 10 run mercy rule. It would get no better in the second inning as Mitchell outhit Pierre 9-5 and the Pierre JV’s bad 2 more errors, Gavin Boe started and took the loss. Pierre falls to 5-11 on the season as they travel to Brandon to face Brandon Valley in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.