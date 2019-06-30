Post 8 Junior Legion 1-1 Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Junior Varsity went 1-1 Saturday in Sioux Falls as they opened with a 6-3 over the Millard Sox but then dropped a 16-6 verdict to Sioux Falls National East. In the victory over the Millard Sox Pierre had just 4 hits in the game but took advantage of 5 Millard errors. Jacob Larsen had a 2 RBI single for Pierre and Justin Houlette and Bennett Dean combined on the mound to limit Millard to 8 hits. Houlette picked up the win with Dean pitching a scoreless 9th inning to record the save. In the 10 run loss to Sioux Falls National East, D3qan had 3 of Pierre’s 6 hits in the game and Gavin Nedved had 2 RBI’s but Pierre committed 7 errors in the field that they could not overcome. Gavin Boe started and went 2 innings to take the loss as Sioux Falls scored 7 runs in the second and 5 more in the third inning. Elliot Lief pitched the final two innings as Sioux Falls had 9 hits in the game. The Post 8 JV’s fell to 7 and 14 on the season.