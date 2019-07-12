Post 8 Has 1 Hitter Thrown at Them in Gopher Classic

MINNETONKA, Minn. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team opened play in the Gopher Classic in Minnetonka, Minnesota on Friday on the short end of a 9-0 verdict to Papillion, Nebraska in a game call on the 8 run tournament mercy rule after 5 innings. Papillion got to starting ahd losing pitcher Maguire Raske in the third inning when they plated 8 runs. They added another run in the 4th. And offensively Pierre’s bats were silent as Gray Zable mustered one of the 2 hits in the game for Post 8. Andrew Coverdale had the other. Raske pitched 2.2 innings striking out 3. Josh Rowse came in relief and pitched the final inning and a third striking out 1. Dave Ingram went the distance for Papillion allowing just the 2 hits and striking out 7. Pierre is 0-1 in the pool play portion of the tournament and their record fell to 19-15 on the season. Pierre will face West Fargo, N.D. in their next game of the tournament later this afternoon.