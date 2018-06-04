Post 8 Goes 0 and 4 on Opening Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team began defense of their State American Legion Baseball championship over the weekend by dropping 4 games and not looking very good at it. On Saturday, Pierre dropped their season opening doubleheader to Renner and yesterday (Sunday) things did not get any better as Rapid City Post 22 rolled into Pierre and downed the Post 8 squad 11-0 and 14-2. On the weekend, Post 8 was outscored 46-8 over the weekend as they open the season 0 and 4. Pierre will look to get into the win column on Tuesday night when they host Aberdeen Smitty’s in a single 9 inning game at Hyde Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 6 pm.