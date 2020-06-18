Post 8 Extends Winning Streak To Six

PIERRE – Post 8 Baseball extended its winning streak to six games with a third straight doubleheader sweep Wednesday night over Aberdeen at Hyde Stadium, 11-1 and 5-3.

In the opener, Post 8 cruised to a run-rule win after leading 8-1 through three innings. Garrett Stout slammed a two-run homer. AJ Goeden and Lincoln Kienholz also drove in two runs each. Jack Van Camp pitched a four-hitter and struck out seven.

Game 2 was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning when a passed ball scored the run that put Post 8 ahead for good. After a Stout triple in the 6th, Andy Gordon added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly. Stout and Andrew Coverdale each had two hits. Cobey Carr won on the mound, allowing just one hit in five innings. Matt Lusk pitched two perfect innings for the save.

Post 8 is now 7-3 and will host Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader Thursday at 5:00 at Hyde Stadium.