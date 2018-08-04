Post 8 Eliminated from State Legion Baseball Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. — Brandon Valley scored in each of the first four innings, including a nine-run fourth, to end defending stage champion and host Pierre’s run in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 15-2 decision on Friday. Joseph Kolbeck went 3-3 with a double and two RBI’s to lead Brandon Valley. Isaiah Chevalier, Trey Hubers, William Brown and Isaac Buteyn each had two hits and three RBI’s. Dayne Petyon went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Austin Hoss took the loss for Pierre. Garrett Stout had two doubles for Pierre. Mike Lusk doubled and Peyton Zabel added a hit in Pierre’s season ending effort. Brandon Valley will face Rapid City Post 22 today (Saturday) in the late game, approximately a 6:30 p.m. start following the Mitchell-Sioux Falls East elimination game scheduled for a 4 pm start. Pierre Post 8 season ends with a 24-22 record as they went 1-2 in the state tournament.