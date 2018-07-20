Post 8 Drops Third Straight

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team was limited to 2 hits as they dropped a 9-2 verdict to Minot, N.D. Friday at Hyde Stadium. Minot scored 4 runs in the first inning and never let Pierre get back in the game. And for a second straight outing, Post 8 struggle din the field. After 7 errors in Thursday night’s setback to Minot, Pierre committed 6 errors on Friday. Gray Zabel started the took the loss going 4 innings allowing 6 runs. Michael Lusk pitched the final 3 innings for Pierre allowing 2 runs to score. The two combined to limit Minot to 9 hits in the game. It was the fifth meeting of the season between the two teams and Minot swept all 5 games. Post 8’s record fell to 20-20 on the season as they face Watertown later Friday afternoon.