Post 8 Drops State Tournament Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team dropped their opener to Renner Post 307 by a 5-3 score in the opening round of the State American Legion Championship baseball tournament in Mitchell on Friday. Renner scored 3 times in the first inning off of starting and losing pitcher Maguire Raske and added two more in the 4th inning. Raske went 4.2 innings allowing 5 runs on 8 hits but walked 6 Renner batters. Jake Mayer relieved Raske and allowed just 1 hit. Pierre scored twice in the 7th inning and had the tying run on base but Renner starter Reece Arbogast got Grey Zabel for the final out of the game. Renner outhit Pierre 9-8 in the contest. Post 8 also committed 2 errors in the game. With the loss, Pierre’s record is now 22-22 and they will play an elimination game in the tournament tomorrow at approximately 12:30 pm against the loser tonight’s Mitchell and Harrisburg contest.