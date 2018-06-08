Post 8 Drops Drops Two in Border Battle

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team opened the Border Battle Tournament in Mandan, North Dakota on Friday by dropping a 8-4 verdict to host Mandan Chiefs. Pierre trailed throughout the early part of the game as Mandan built a 4-1 lead. Post 8 tied it in the top of the 5th with 3 runs, but Mandan answered with 4 in the bottom half of the fifth and Pierre could overtake them in the final two innings. Mandan outhit Pierre 10-9 in the game as Kyle Stover took the loss in relief allowing 4 runs over 2 innings. Micheal Lusk started and allowed 3 runs through the first 4 innings. Garrett Stout had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s for Pierre while Jake Mayer and Maguire Raske also had a pair of hits. Connor Seefeldt went the distance to pick up the win for Mandan striking out 5. With the loss, Pierre falls to 1 and 5 on the season.

In the second game, the Bismarck Governors downed Post 8 12-2 in a game called after five innings on the mercy rule. Pierre was limited to 3 hits and fell behind 9-0 after 3 innings. Bismarck had 11 hits as JR Mayer took the loss as he allowed 9 runs in 3.1 innings. Pierre falls to 1-6 on the season as they play Bismarck and Mandan again tomorrow.