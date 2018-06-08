  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Post 8 Drops Drops Two in Border Battle

Post 8 Drops Drops Two in Border Battle

June 8, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team opened the Border Battle Tournament in Mandan, North Dakota on Friday by dropping a 8-4 verdict to host Mandan Chiefs. Pierre trailed throughout the early part of the game as Mandan built a 4-1 lead. Post 8 tied it in the top of the 5th with 3 runs, but Mandan answered with 4 in the bottom half of the fifth and Pierre could overtake them in the final two innings. Mandan outhit Pierre 10-9 in the game as Kyle Stover took the loss in relief allowing 4 runs over 2 innings. Micheal Lusk started and allowed 3 runs through the first 4 innings. Garrett Stout had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s for Pierre while Jake Mayer and Maguire Raske also had a pair of hits. Connor Seefeldt went the distance to pick up the win for Mandan striking out 5. With the loss, Pierre falls to 1 and 5 on the season.

In the second game, the Bismarck Governors downed Post 8 12-2 in a game called after five innings on the mercy rule. Pierre was limited to 3 hits and fell behind 9-0 after 3 innings. Bismarck had 11 hits as JR Mayer took the loss as he allowed 9 runs in 3.1 innings. Pierre falls to 1-6 on the season as they play Bismarck and Mandan again tomorrow.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia