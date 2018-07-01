Post 8 Downs Saskatoon Cubs

MINOT, N.D. -as Pierre Garrett Stout had 3 hits and drove in a pair of runs as Pierre Post 8 downed the Saskatoon Cubs 5-1 Sunday morning in their final game of a tournament in Minot. Gray Zabel and Austin Hoss combined on a 5 hitter for Post 8 which went 2-2 iin the tournament. Hoss struck out 5 of the 6 batters he faced. Pierre broke a 1-1 tie with 2 runs in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th inning. With the victory Pierre improved their record to 13-13 on the season. Pierre will travel to Mitchell for a doubleheader on Friday and then visit Rapid City Post 22 for a pair of games on Saturday.