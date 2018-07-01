  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Post 8 Downs Saskatoon Cubs

Post 8 Downs Saskatoon Cubs

July 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gc.com)

 

MINOT, N.D. -as Pierre Garrett Stout had 3 hits and drove in a pair of runs as Pierre Post 8 downed the Saskatoon Cubs 5-1 Sunday morning in their final game of a tournament in Minot. Gray Zabel and Austin Hoss combined on a 5 hitter for Post 8 which went 2-2 iin the tournament. Hoss struck out 5 of the 6 batters he faced. Pierre broke a 1-1 tie with 2 runs in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th inning. With the victory Pierre improved their record to 13-13 on the season. Pierre will travel to Mitchell for a doubleheader on Friday and then visit Rapid City Post 22 for a pair of games on Saturday.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia