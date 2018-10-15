Post 8 Baseball Sets Several Fundraising Dates

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Baseball Board has announced the date for their first fndraising pancake feed of the 2018-2019.–When: Saturday, November 17th, 2018

7:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Where: American Legion Cabin (end of Mainstreet downtown Pierre)

This year the cost the feed will be a Free Will Donation which is different from past fundraising pancake feeds. The fundraising feed offers All you can eat pancake, sausage, juice, and coffee breakfast. The Board also wants everyone to be sure to mark your calendars for the remaining pancake feed dates –

Saturday, January 26th, 2019

Saturday February 16th, 2019

Saturday, March 16th, 2019

Saturday, April 13th, 2019

The Board would like to acknowledge and thank the American Legion Post 8 for allowing them to continue to host these fundraisers for Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball.