Post 8 Baseball Registration Scheduled for Next Month

February 15, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Registration for players for the upcoming Pierre Post 8 American Legion and Teener baseball program is scheduled for Thursday, March 9th at the Kids Stop Room at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre.  Registration will be from 5 pm to 8:00 pm that evening.  There will be a non refundable $25 registration fee for each player that must be paid at registration.  All first year players must have a parent present at the registration and they must supply a copy of their birth certificate.


