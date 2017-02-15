Post 8 Baseball Registration Scheduled for Next Month

PIERRE, S.D. – Registration for players for the upcoming Pierre Post 8 American Legion and Teener baseball program is scheduled for Thursday, March 9th at the Kids Stop Room at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre. Registration will be from 5 pm to 8:00 pm that evening. There will be a non refundable $25 registration fee for each player that must be paid at registration. All first year players must have a parent present at the registration and they must supply a copy of their birth certificate.