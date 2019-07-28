Post 8 Advances in State Legion Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. – Gray Zabel out-dueled Tyson Kogel as Pierre Post 8 downed Harriburg 2-0 Saturday in an elimination game of the South Dakota American Legion State A baseball tournament in Mitchell. Zabel fired a complete game 3 hit shutout. Kogel also went the distance for Harrisburg allowing just 3 hits. But 2 errors played a factor in the Pierre win. Pierre played errorless ball and got 2 hits from River Iverson as Post 8 scored a run in the third and an insurance run in the 7th. Zabel took care of the rest on the mound striking out 11. Pierre advances in the tournament today and will face Rapid City Post 22 in another elimination game Sunday afternoon. The two teams have Met 4 times this season with Post 22 winning all four games easily.