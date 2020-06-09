Positive COVID-19 cases in SD falls below 1000

Today’s (June 9) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state falling below 1000.

There are:

currently active cases– 972

currently hospitalized– 90

recovered– 4483

total positive tests– 5523

total negative tests– 53,636

ever hospitalized– 487

deaths– 68

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.