Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Positive COVID-19 cases in SD falls below 1000

Jody Heemstra

Today’s (June 9) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state falling below 1000.

There are:

  • currently active cases– 972
  • currently hospitalized– 90
  • recovered– 4483
  • total positive tests– 5523
  • total negative tests– 53,636
  • ever hospitalized– 487
  • deaths– 68

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

 