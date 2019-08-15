Portion of East Wells Ave. in Pierre closing for 8 weeks

East Wells Ave. between the Dolly Reed Plaza and North Washington Ave. in Pierre will close shortly after 8am Monday (Aug. 19) and is scheduled to remain closed until mid-October.

During the eight week closure, the City will replace the underground sanitary sewer and water utilities, then rebuild and resurface the street.

Throughout the closure, the intersections at E. Wells Ave. and S. Court Place and E. Wells Ave. and N. Washington Ave. will also be closed.