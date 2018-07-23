Porcupine Woman Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison for Killing Child

A 30-year-old Porcupine, South Dakota, woman convicted of Second Degree Murder has been sentenced in US District Court.

Katrina Pauline Shangreaux, a/k/a Katrina Shangreau, a/k/a Katrina White Whirlwind was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 fee to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction relates to Shangreaux killing her own child by hitting, kicking, and biting him in July 2016 at Porcupine.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division Jill Sanborn said while nothing can bring Kylen back or take away the pain of his death, she’s pleased with the sentence that ensures Shangreaux cannot harm another child.

Shangreaux was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.