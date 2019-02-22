Poor records create challenges at Fort Pierre cemetery

The Fort Pierre City Council wants public input about whether or not the town should continue to sell plots at Cedar Hills Cemetery.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says records on who is buried where in the centuries old cemetery weren’t always kept up to date.

She says some families have already purchased plots, but haven’t used them.

Hanson says people wanting to provide thoughts on whether or not to institute a moratorium at Cedar Hills Cemetery may stop by the Fort Pierre City offices, call them at 605-223-7690, leave a comment on the Fort Pierre city Facebook page or attend the March 4 or March 18 city council meeting.