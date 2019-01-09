Pooley and Ray Earn Coach of the Year Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Eric Pooley of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Don Ray of Deubrook Area have been named South Dakota Cross Country Coaches of the Year by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Pooley is the Boys Coach of the Year after guiding both the Lincoln boys and girls to the State Class Titles last fall. 6 of his 7 runners placed in the top 10 including finishing 2-3-4-6-7 and 10. Ray is the Girls Coach of the Year after guding the Dolphins to the Girls State Class B State championship. Ray had two girls finish in the top 10 at the state Cross Country meet finishing 4th and 9th. The two men will recieve their awards at the national conventions this summer.