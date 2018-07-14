Pool Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Tori Poole has been nominated for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award, now in its 29th year of honoring the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college student-athletes. Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions. In 2018, more than 200,000 women are playing college sports, and the NCAA received a program record of 581 nominations for this prestigious award. Poole recently completed a standout four-year career with the Jackrabbits women’s soccer program, helping the team to three NCAA Tournaments, two regular-season Summit League titles and three Summit League Championship titles in her time.