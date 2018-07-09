Pontoon Ride Turns Tense Friday Afternoon North of Pierre

An afternoon boat ride became a tense situation for a small group of people Friday afternoon north of Pierre.
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the rescue squad was called out about 4:30pm because a pontoon boat had lost power.
Paul says the rescue squad was out for about three hours.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.