Pontoon Ride Turns Tense Friday Afternoon North of Pierre

July 9, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

An afternoon boat ride became a tense situation for a small group of people Friday afternoon north of Pierre.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the rescue squad was called out about 4:30pm because a pontoon boat had lost power.

 

Paul says the rescue squad was out for about three hours.


