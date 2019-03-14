Polmeyer Draws Campbell Wrestler

INDIANAPOLIS — South Dakota State University’s Henry Pohlmeyer will face 11th-seeded Joshua Heil of Campbell in the opening round of next week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Pohlmeyer is seeded 22nd in the 149-pound weight class and enters the double-elimination tournament with a 20-13 overall record after earning an automatic bid with a fifth-place finish at last weekend’s Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championship. Heil is seeded 11th with a 23-6 record. Pohlmeyer is making his second consecutive trip to nationals; he posted a 1-2 record as an at-large qualifier at 141 pounds in 2018. Pohlmeyer was the lone Jackrabbit to qualify for the national meet.

(gojacks.com)