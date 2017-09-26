Police investigate 3 dead in Lennox home as murder-suicide

LENNOX, S.D. (AP) – Authorities suspect murder-suicide in the deaths of three family members found shot in a home in Lennox.

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson says a man, a woman and an 8-year-old boy were found in the home Tuesday morning.

Johnson says the three are related. The Argus Leader reports he told reporters evidence “very strongly suggests” a murder-suicide.

Johnson says the public is not in danger and that crime scene is contained to the house. He says a handgun was found at the scene and at least six shots were fired. The sheriff says dispatchers got a call from a relative about 10 a.m.

Schools in Lennox were locked down briefly after the shooting.