Pochop Earns Simpson College Athletic Honors

UNDATED – Former Pierre Governor standout athlete Garrett Pochop was recently named named the Simpson College Male Athlete of the Year. Pochop, a 2014 graduate of Pierre Riggs High School played soccer and set the school record for goals scored. He has a long list of accomplishments for the school including multiple All America Awards that included back to back second team All American award this season as well as becoming the schools first ever Academic All American Award winner. Pochop wrapped up his collegiate career as back to back Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player and his 49 goals and 116 points set school career records. Pochop was a star athlete in 3 sports for Pierre. Along with soccer, Pochop was a wide reciever and kicker for the 2014 Pierre Governor State Champion football team and played an integral part on 3 State Tournament basketball teams including the 2013 State Class AA Champions. He is the son of Jeff and Cindy Pochop of Pierre.