Ploof Dies in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The winningest coach in South Dakota American Legion Baseball History has died. Dave Ploof guided Rapid City Post 22 to 34 State American Legion Baseball Championships from 1968 to 2011. He began coaching Rapid City in 1965. His Post 22 team qualified for the 1993 American Legion World Series in which Rapid City won becoming the only South Dakota team to win the National Championship. His record was 2483 and 808. Ploof died at home early yesterday (Sunday). He was 80. (Picture courtesy Rapid City Journal)

