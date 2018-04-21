Plitzuweit Signs Contract Extention

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota director of athletics David Herbster announced Friday a three-year contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit through the 2020-21 season. Plitzuweit led the Coyotes to an undefeated Summit League regular season title in her second season at the helm. The Coyotes advanced to their second-straight Women’s National Invitation Tournament and reached the WNIT quarterfinals. The 2018 Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit’s Coyotes ran through the Summit undefeated after being picked third in the preseason poll. Plitzuweit boasts 21 winning seasons in 23 years of coaching, including a 52-16 record in two seasons at South Dakota. She enters her 12th season as head coach with 240 wins. The Coyotes (29-7, 14-0) became the first undefeated Summit League regular season champion in 24 years and advanced to the postseason for the eighth-straight year.