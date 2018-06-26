Playing at Oahe Days is Coming Home for Steph Snow

One of the musicians performing on the stage during Saturday evening’s Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival grew up in Pierre.

Steph Snow is the lead singer in a band called “The Common Ground Company.”

Snow says they have a unique sound and play some instruments not seen very often in a band.

Snow now lives in Minneapolis where her full-time job is teaching special education.

Hear more from Snow in the latest KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. It’s available through iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Podbean.

You can find more information about Snow’s band on their website www.thecommongroundcompany.com or search for them on Facebook.