Planting remains well behind average in SD; Pasture conditions rated mostly fair to good

For the week ending May 5, 2019, there were 1.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 0 short, 63 adequate, and 37 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 72 adequate, and 27 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 4 poor, 39 fair, 53 good, and 4 excellent.

Spring wheat planted was 19 percent, well behind 45 last year and 76 for the five-year average.

Emerged was 1 percent, near 5 last year, and well behind 42 average.

Oats planted was 16 percent, well behind 41 last year and 76 average. Emerged was 4 percent, near 7 last year, and well behind 46 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 34 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent.