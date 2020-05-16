Plankinton Amatuer Baseball Left Without a Home Field

PLANKINTON, S.D. — The Plankinton city council delivered a unexpected setback to its amateur baseball team, the Plankinton Bankers, on Thursday night, when it announced that the parks will remain closed this summer in that South Dakota city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original plan was to reopen the parks, including the baseball field on June 1, but after city council’s special meeting on Thursday night, the Bankers are now left looking for a new home field less than three weeks from their home opener against Kimball/White Lake on June 4. The Bankers are slated to travel to Four Corners on May 31 for Pony Hills League action, which is the first day the South Dakota amateur baseball association is allowing league play. Plankinton’s season opener on June 4 is left without a ballpark for now. Plankinton manager Chris Hill has reached out to Chamberlain and Mount Vernon about possible use of their field and is planning on also reaching out to White Lake.

