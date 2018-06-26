Pivovar Leaves SDSU for USF Head Coaching Job

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State softball assistant Shannon Pivovar announced Tuesday she is stepping down to accept the head coaching position at the University of Sioux Falls. Since joining South Dakota State’s staff in 2014, Pivovar has played a key role in the Jackrabbits’ recent success, working primarily with the team’s defense with a role in team recruiting, academics and scouting. SDSU won a Division I-program record 37 games in 2018 and reached the postseason for the second time in school history while reaching The Summit League Championship in each of Pivovar’s four seasons with State. At USF, Pivovar takes over for Kelsey Thompson, who coached the program for the last six seasons.