Pioneers Demolish Trappers

GERING, NE – Western Nebraska took advantage of 15 walks by Pierre pitching Saturday and four errors, scoring the last 19 runs of the game in a 23-5 blowout of the Trappers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Pierre led 5-4 before the Pioneers scored eight runs in the fifth on just four hits, four walks, and a hit batter. Western Nebraska scored three more in the sixth, seven in the seventh and another run in the eighth. The Pioneers socked five home runs, including two from Gabe Huante. Western Nebraska’s 23 runs were two short of the Expedition League record, set in 2018 by Souris Valley.

Michael Herrera was 3-for-3 with a homer for the Trappers and Cooper McMurray also homered. Both had three hits. Koby Bishop started for the second straight game and took the loss, allowing two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out two in three innings.

The Trappers are 0-2 and will look to take the final game of the three-game series in Gering Sunday at 4:35 CT.

