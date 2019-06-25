Pioneer Days Rodeo Held in Dupree

DUPREE, S.D. – The annual South Dakota Rodeo Association sanctioned Pioneer Days Rodeo was held this past weekend in Dupree. The winners over the two days of rodeo were as follows. Dylan Riggins of Kadoka won the Bareback while the Barrel Racing title for the weekend was won by Cedar Kohr of Gillette, Wy. In the Bull Riding, TJ Schmidt of Belle Fourche came out on a top with a score of 76. Myles Kenzy of Iona won the Calf Roping with a score of 9.10. Rickie Engesser of Spearfish scored a 7.10 to win the Goat Tying while Taryn Sippel of Pierpont won the Ladies Breakaway. Tenegi and Gary Zilverberg of Holabird won the Mixed Team Roping event and Dylan Schofield of Philip had a score of 73 to win the Saddle Bronc. Lynn Williams of Faith won the Senior Men’s Breakaway and Sam Olson of Buffalo prevailed in the Steer Wrestling. And the Team Penning winners were Trae Smith and Jon Peterson of Belle Fourche. To view all of the results from the Pioneeer Days Rodeo in Dupree log onto www.sdrodeo.com. Rodeos’ this weekend are scheduled in Irene and Sissetion with rodeos in Interior and Ft. Pierre scheduled for the 4th of July holiday.