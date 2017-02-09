  • Home > 
“Pink The Rink” Event Presents Funds to Avera and Sanford

February 9, 2017
By: Press Release

 

PIERRE, SD – The Oahe Capitals senior players handed out $3,750.00 in donations from their Pink the Rink event on January 7th, 2017.  The donated funds went towards Sanford Health’s Edith Sanford Breast Center and towards the Helmsley Center Challenge, with a matching donation from the Helmsley foundation.

E:\Pictures\PtR-Avera2017.jpg
Courtesy Photo Avera- back row left to right:  Cindy Winney, Dr. Gon Sanchez, Brent Holland, Ellen Lee, Carrie Mikkonen, Karen Gallager, Marnie Burke, Valerie Jacobsen, Trish Shoup, and Dr. Mikel Holland.
bottom row left to right:  Zach Fendrich, Connor Gerber, Chase Bolte, Adam Reiss, Coleman Varty, Drew Norwick.

E:\Pictures\PtR-Sanford2017.jpg
Courtesy Photo Sanford – left to right: Dr. Noel Chicoine, Zach Fendrich, Chase Bolte, Connor Gerber, Coleman Varty, Connie Bolte, Angie Bollweg (Clinic Director), Adam Reiss, Drew Norwick, Brent Holland, and Dr. Thomas Huber.


